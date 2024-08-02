Green signal for nightlife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana capital is set to embrace a thriving nightlife economy soon. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that all the business establishments in Hyderabad and Cyberabad would be allowed to stay open till 1 am, however, bars and pubs will not be allowed to stay open beyond existing hours.

Chief minister’s statement would likely give a boost to the nightlife and businesses in the city. The government’s policy decision would come as a breather for the commercial establishments and eateries which do a brisk business in the late evenings.

Recently, the Hyderabad police had issued a directive to the commercial establishments to close by 11 pm in an effort to curb the rising violent incidents in the city. The police had also advised the residents to not leave their houses aimlessly. However, many people had voiced concern over the directive claiming the police officials were harassing the innocent youth during night hours in the old city of Hyderabad.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has raised the issue of 'police excesses during night' in the Telangana Assembly. He had said the police excesses were damaging the brand Hyderabad and added he will not hesitate to approach the court over the matter.