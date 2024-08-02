Cargo carried on India's inland waterways surges over 6-fold to 133mn tonnes

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The volume of cargo transported through India's inland waterways has taken a more than 6-fold leap from 18.07 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2013-14 to 133.03 MMT in 2023-24, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

From FY 2014-15, the country's waterways traffic has been surging at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.07 per cent, the Union Minister said.

The minister pointed out that as many as 106 new National Waterways were declared in 2016, with the number of operational waterways increasing from just 3 in 2013-14 to 26 by 2024.

In response to queries about the development of new waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal stated that 14 new National Waterways (NWs) have been approved for development. These waterways, located in Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

With the ambitious targets set under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the Central government aims to further boost cargo traffic, targeting 200 MMT by 2030 and an impressive 500 MMT by 2047, he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on holistic development, and his mantra of 'Transformation through Transportation', are turning waterways into the new highways of India.

The last decade has seen tremendous improvements in this sector, which is both affordable and eco-friendly. MoPSW is committed to further developing and modernizing the over 14,500 km inland waterways, in alignment with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Among the significant measures taken by the government to enhance cargo movement through waterways is the introduction of the Inland Vessels Act, 2021. It stands out as a key legislative reform, replacing a century-old law.

This modern regulatory framework has facilitated seamless transportation, trade, and ease of doing business in the inland waterways sector, the Union Minister said.

The Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), launched in 2018, aims to augment the capacity of NW1 (Ganga - Bhagirathi - Hooghly river system) from Haldia to Varanasi, covering a total length of 1,390 km. This project is being implemented with a financial outlay of Rs 5,369.18 crore. Additionally, the government approved the development of 13 new NWs in 2022.

The opening of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route has further boosted cargo movement by linking NW 1 and NW 2 (Brahmaputra river), thereby enhancing trade and commerce in the Northeast. Significant projects are also underway on NW 2 and NW 16 (Barak river), promising to further boost cargo movement in the North East and along the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

Digital initiatives are playing a pivotal role in increasing cargo movement on waterways. Innovations such as the IWAI Vessel Tracker and the PANI Portal provide real-time tracking and navigation information, while the CAR-D portal streamlines cargo and passenger data management, Sarbananda Sonowal added.

