Hardik Pandya's Ex Wife Natasa Seen with New Boyfriend in Mumbai

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic, who was once married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has been pictured chilling in Mumbai. Following the divorce, Natasa left for Serbia, but she has now returned to India over two months later. Her boyfriend, Alexander Ilic, is beside her, and a video of the two of them driving has gone viral on social media.

Natasa earlier announced on Instagram that she and her son Agastya had arrived in Mumbai. She recently took a family and friend trip to Serbia to celebrate her son's birthday, and she shared photos from the occasion on social media.

Natasha Stankovic's career started with commercial appearances before she made her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha's film Satyagraha. She has a particular song in this movie.

Watch:

