IPL 2025: Is Ashwani Kumar Better than Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians keep producing talents like no other IPL team does. Their talent scouting squad must be lauded for not just identifying talents in grassroots cricket but also trusting them to represent the team at the international level. After stunning one and all by bringing Vignesh Puthur into the squad, MI has proven that they trust talent more than their counterparts.

Mumbai's trust in Vignesh was rewarded when he took three wickets in his IPL debut. Two matches later, Mumbai Indians selected yet another talent who demonstrated his true potential to the world. This time, MI trusted Ashwani Kumar as their cricketer.

A 23-year-old left-arm quick bowler from Mohali, Punjab, Ashwani made his Mumbai Indians debut after playing just 4 T20 matches on the domestic circuit. He struck with his first ball, taking the wicket of local boy and KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Subsequently, Ashwani demonstrated his invincibility by taking the wickets of Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh. There couldn't have been a better start to an international career for any bowler. Ashwani Kumar has achieved a remarkable start to his cricket career, setting a new record by becoming the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in the IPL.

Who is better - Arjun or Ashwani?

Leaving Trent Boult aside, the Mumbai Indians now have two left-arm bowlers: Arjun Tendulkar and Ashwani Kumar. Arjun has been a member of the team for an extended period of time, yet his bowling has yet to make a significant impact. Despite his limited opportunities to bowl with MI, these should typically be sufficient for a young talent to demonstrate his abilities.

Regrettably, Arjun was unable to frustrate the batsmen whenever he received the ball. In his stint with MI, Arjun only took 3 wickets with the ball, and this year, the chances of him getting selected ahead of the likes of Ashwani, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, and others are minimal.

Nevertheless, Ashwani Kumar has already secured four wickets in his debut, and the residents of his village in Punjab will have a cherished evening as they commemorate Ashwani's phenomenal achievement.