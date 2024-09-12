Devara's Runtime Revealed! NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Show on September 27

In order to express his respect for NTR, music director Ravi Basrur wrote an exclusive tune just for him. "Veedu Maake Sontam.. Veedu Maake Motham," a song, honours NTR in a particular manner. NTR recently travelled to Bangalore with his family, and while there, he went to Ravi Basrur's studio. Ravi Basrur gave NTR the song as a thank you during this visit, expressing his happiness at his visit. This conversation also revealed NTR, director Prashanth Neel, and producer Ravi Basrur's impending partnership on an intriguing new movie. The song "Veedu Maake Sontam.. Veedu Maake Motham" has drawn a lot of interest from fans, demonstrating how much Ravi Basrur values the actor.

With the great success of their previous film together, "Janatha Garage," NTR and director Koratala Siva's upcoming project, "Devara," is making a big noise. Audiences have responded incredibly well to the previously released trailer. On September 27, "Devara" is scheduled to open in theatres. After completing censor certification, the movie received a U/A certificate. "Devara" lasts for two hours, fifty-seven minutes, and fifty-eight seconds.

