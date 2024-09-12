Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nagamanikanta's Wife Gets Trolled For Her Looks

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Nagamanikantha's emotional journey has taken a devastating turn. His heart-wrenching revelation about leaving his daughter due to a quarrel with his wife sparked a wave of sympathy, but little did he know that his personal life would become a breeding ground for trolls.

Manikantha's wife, Sripriya, has been mercilessly body-shamed and ridiculed online, with cruel comments pouring in like a flood. But here's the truth: Sripriya is no villain. In fact, she's the unsung hero who encouraged Manikantha to take the Bigg Boss leap and even helped him prepare for the show.

Manikantha's sister, Kavya Amarnath, has had enough of the bullying. She's speaking out against the hate, urging people to stop body-shaming and appreciate individuals for who they are. "My sister-in-law is a beautiful person, inside and out," she says. "Let's focus on spreading love, not hate."

