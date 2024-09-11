Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 10th Sep Highlights , Sonia Cries for Nikhil

The battle for food has begun in the Bigg Boss Telugu house! In a shocking twist, contestants must work hard to win their daily bread - literally. No ration is provided, and they must compete in challenges to earn their meals. The stakes are high, and the tension is palpable.

The first challenge was a lemon pizza task, which Yashmi's team won. But the real drama unfolded in the next challenge, where Sita sprinted to fetch kandipappu, and Manikantha snagged an apple from the tomato basket. However, the third game brought out the true desperation. Bigg Boss demanded exactly 250 grams of puffed rice, but contestants struggled to meet the precise requirement.

Yashmi disqualified both teams, sparking a heated argument with Manikantha, who insisted he had won with his closest estimate of 290 grams. But Yashmi stood firm, declaring Nainika's team the winner.

The consequences were severe - Nikhil's team, the smallest and most struggling, received no ration for the entire week. Their only sustenance? Ragi powder. The contestants are feeling the pinch, with Sita lamenting the constant fight for food and even requesting Bigg Boss to withhold meals altogether. Meanwhile, Sonia was reduced to tears by Nikhil's stomach upset, begging for mercy.

Will the contestants survive this grueling test of endurance, or will the battle for food tear them apart? Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Boss Telugu house.