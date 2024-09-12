Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 11th Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Drama unfolds in the house as hunger pangs strike in the second week! Three teams compete, but only two win, leaving one team in a food crisis. Sonia delivers a harsh blow to Nikhil, calling him a loser, which sends him into uncontrollable tears.

The episode begins with Bigg Boss ordering team leaders to stock up on food from the supermarket. However, a twist awaits: they must win tasks to use their earned ration. Yashmi's team emerges victorious in the lemon pizza challenge, while Sonia cries foul, advocating for food sharing.

Nikhil and Nainika's teams face off in the next challenge, but Manikantha refuses to play, citing his nomination. Sita from Nainika's team wins the final round, securing rations for her team. Bigg Boss drops a bombshell—Nikhil and Manikantha's team must survive on Ragi flour for the week.

As tensions rise, Yashmi orders her team to make egg rice, sparking whispers about her strictness. Meanwhile, Nikhil and Mani secretly devour vegetables sent by Bigg Boss. Nikhil's emotional turmoil continues stemming from Sonia's hurtful words. Nainika consoles him, but he breaks down again, revealing the depth of his pain.

Sonia's conversation with Abhay exposes her true feelings—she can't stand Nikhil and labels him a loser. The episode ends with a hint of more drama to come as Prerna and Vishnupriya's provocations simmer in the background, waiting to boil over.