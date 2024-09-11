Karnataka BJP raps Rahul Gandhi over anti-reservation remarks in US

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his anti-reservation remarks in the US and called for burning his effigies for two days to protest against the issue.

Talking to media persons at Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP state office in Bengaluru, BJP MLC N. Ravi Kumar said: "Rahul Gandhi said in the US that he would stop reservations. Talking about revoking it is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. The father of the Constitution has provided reservation for the welfare of Dalits. Is Congress abandoning Babasaheb's ideas?"

"We must respect and protect the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). In this regard, we will burn Rahul Gandhi's effigy across the state tomorrow and the day after as well," he said.

"In our country, reservation is the birthright of SCs and STs. It is not a charity by the Congress. Reservations were given for the welfare of Dalits, to protect their lives, provide security and ensure they live with dignity," said Ravi Kumar.

"In 1955, during the Kaka Kalelkar Committee report, late former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru had opposed reservations," he said.

"In Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah has transferred Rs 25,000 crore meant for SCs and STs to other departments. Funds meant for the development of STs under the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation were used for the Ballari elections. They looted Rs 187 crore," he claimed.

"If the Congress party comes to power, Rahul has hinted at his intention to end reservations. His anger and opinion about reservations were expressed in his speech in America," Ravi claimed.

"On September 6, 1990, former PM Rajiv Gandhi opposed the Mandal Commission report and reservations. Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi both opposed reservations. The Congress party has never liked the reservations provided in the Constitution. When the Congress was in power, they introduced 106 amendments to the Constitution. The Congress party has continuously insulted and disrespected the Constitution," Ravi pointed out.

