Vijay's dad S A Chandrasekhar presents BMW car as gift to wife Shobha on wedding anniversary

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Well known director S A Chandrasekhar, who is also the father of actor Vijay, has now presented a brand new BMW car to Vijay's mother Shobha on the occasion of their 52nd wedding anniversary.

In a video clip that was released on Thursday, director S A Chandrasekhar said, "It's been 52 years since I got married. During this period, I have faced several problems. I have troubled her( my wife) in many ways. Bearing all the problems that I caused her, a woman has happily lived together with me these 52 years. When I think about this, I realised that presenting gifts to your wife when you are newly wed is an ordinary thing. Having thought about my 52-year-life with her, I have presented her an expensive car. I have presented a car from the BMW Five series. I am proud and happy when I think of it."

It may be recalled that director S A Chandrasekhar had humble beginnings before going on to become one of the top directors of the Tamil film industry.

S A Chandrasekhar, had, some years ago, put out a video on his official YouTube channel in which he had narrated his life story. The director narrated his life history, sitting on a platform from where he had begun his film career.

The veteran director, who has delivered several landmark films in Tamil cinema and is popularly referred to as SAC, had in the video, said that when he came to Chennai without his family's knowledge to enter cinema, he had no place to go. He did not want to go to relatives' places as they would inform his family and he did not have money to pay rent. Therfore, Chandrashekar said he stayed on the platform from where he was speaking.

"My residence is in Adyar and my office is in Saligrammam but I deliberately take this route everyday to glance at this very platform. I tell my driver to drive slow when we reach this point," he said and added it would bring back memories.

SAC went on to say that he spent exactly 47 days on the platform and that he always remembered this to keep himself grounded and to ensure that success doesn't get to his head.

The director also disclosed that for two nights, every year, he sleeps on the same platform without anybody's knowledge, to remind himself of his humble beginnings.

