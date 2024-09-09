Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Unseen Pics of Manikanta's Wife and kid Goes Viral.

In the Bigg Boss show, fans form based on the personalities and performances of the candidates. In addition, the audience votes for their favorites while keeping an eye on everyone's motions. However, this season they have cast their votes by examining the background in an unusual manner. In fact, in the first week of the nomination process,

Naga Manikantha earned the support of voters by calling for his wife and children to live with dignity. Heart pounding for you. They didn't vote for watching the game; they merely voted for the pain he faced. Social media users have been sharing pictures of Nagamanikantha's wife, Shri Priya, and daughter in this sequence. In an Instagram video, Manikantha expressed, "My heart beats for you." Mani and his daughter are enjoying a nice encounter in it. The wedding video of Nagamanikantha was taken from another account.

Those who have seen this on social media are speculating that they will meet him and that your wife and daughter will undoubtedly visit during family week. Numerous difficulties Manikantha seems to have endured a great deal of hardship on the first day of Bigg Boss 8. It is also demonstrated that married relationships are harmful. Manikantha talked as if he and his wife were no longer together.

He was really sorry for his and his daughter's distance. However, he said that his wife is amazing after entering the home. Large-scale plan. He showed off his greatness by saying that his wife had given him money for shopping and had encouraged him to compete in Big Boss. He said that he traveled to India only to get back on his feet, leaving behind his wife and kid. Based on all that appears, Manikantha appears to be staying on Bigg Boss over till Family Week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Show Review: First Week Roundup