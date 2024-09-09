Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi for his remark on 'BJP, RSS idea of women'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday hit out at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remark about the BJP and RSS idea of women.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Texas, US said that the BJP and RSS' idea of women is to restrict them to the home and kitchen for cooking food.

"While we believe that women should aspire and lead us in every sector. The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas. We believe that everybody should be allowed to participate, allowed to dream, and should be given space regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, or history," Rahul Gandhi said.

While speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh tried to remand him (Rahul Gandhi) how the former PM Rajiv Gandhi had dismissed the 1985 Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case.

The then Congress government of Rajiv Gandhi had diluted the impact of the landmark SC judgment by the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing more than 10 crore rural poor households into Self Help Groups under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission and making them the Lakhpati Didis. It is proof," the Union minister further said.

The Union Minister also condemned the Congress, saying, "When we came up with the Triple Talaq law, they opposed it. So, it has become the nature of Rahul Gandhi to defame India."

He also demanded legal action against Rahul Gandhi and said, "He is LoP and if any LoP is speaking against the country. Then, there should be a lawsuit against him."

Praising former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Giriraj Singh said," When Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to visit other countries as LoP, he used to say that there is one country, one leader."

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that there is no shortage of skills in India, and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production. He also underscored that China is not facing this issue as it is dominating global production.

Giriraj Singh lambasted Rahul Gandhi and called him the "brand ambassador of China."

"He takes money and does the branding of China. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is saying the development rate of India is increasing. During the time of Congress, there was an export of Rs 19 lakh crore in revenue in the manufacturing and service sectors. But, today it is more than Rs 75 lakh crore," he added.

