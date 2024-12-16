Sorgavaasal OTT release: When and where to watch?

The movie "Sorgavaasal" is the new Telugu thriller crime drama to be released by Netflix after its successful run in Tamil. It is a gripping film that delves into the dark world of prison politics, based on the 1999 Madras Central Jail riots.

"Sorgavaasal" traces the journey of a middle-class man, played by RJ Balaji, who finds himself behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. Along with navigating the treacherous prison landscape, he unearths shocking truths about corruption, violence, and survival.

The film is based on the riots that happened in the 1999 Madras Central Jail, giving an account of the severe truth behind prison bars. The fiction meets with facts, making the whole scenario intense under the direction of Anup Panicker.

The Telugu movie will be out on Netflix on December 27. RJ Balaji delivers the lead performance, and the crime drama is directed by debutante Anup Panicker.

"Sorgavaasal" will be a gritty prison drama with intense action sequences and emotional storytelling. It will also carry social commentary, hence turning out to be a watch worth thinking about.

RJ Balaji, a radio jockey by profession, will prove himself to be a fine actor in "Sorgavaasal". He is quite emotional and makes the story sound meaningful.

Also read: Prabhas Injured during Movie Shooting, Cancels Kalki 2898 AD Japan Event Visit!