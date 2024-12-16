Prabhas Injured during Movie Shooting, Cancels Kalki 2898 AD Japan Event Visit!

Tollywood superstar Prabhas has suffered an injury during filming and, consequently had to cancel his planned visit to Japan to promote the much-awaited movie Kalki 2898 AD on January 3, 2025.

Sources close to the actor confirmed the news, stating that Prabhas's health is the priority. "Prabhas has injured himself during filming and is currently undergoing treatment. Unfortunately, this means he won't be able to travel to Japan for the promotional event," the source revealed.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has created a lot of buzz worldwide. The Japan schedule of the promotional tour was always in much anticipation by the fans. However, Prabhas's health issues have put these plans on the brakes.

