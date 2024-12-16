Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes a Global Phenomenon, Earning Rs 1414 Crore by Day 11

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm, shattering numerous records along the way. In just 11 days, the film has grossed Rs 900 crore in India, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing South Indian film in Hindi.

But the success doesn't stop there. Pushpa 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film globally in the post-COVID era, amassing a staggering US $166.8 million (Rs 1414 crore). According to Comscore estimates, the film added a record-breaking US $29.21 million, with the North American market alone contributing US $1.6 million (Rs 13.57 crore). The total collection from North America stands at US $12.5 million, while international markets, including India, have contributed an additional US $27.59 million (Rs 233 crore).

Despite a slight dip in collections recently, the film sees a significant boost during weekends. Pushpa 2 has already earned its place as the second-highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, surpassing KGF 2's Rs 859.1 crore. It is also the top-grossing film of the year, and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film. Distributor Anil Thadani, who purchased the North American Hindi rights for Rs 200 crore, is reaping massive rewards, having earned double his investment. Interestingly, the Hindi version of the film is outperforming the original Telugu version at the box office.

