Pushpa 2 Hindi Version Day 11 Collections: Biggest Ever Dubbed Film

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel, has become a massive success at the box office, breaking all records across the nation. The film, which has been making waves, has achieved a historic feat in the North Indian market by surpassing the 553.1 crore nett mark.

On its 11th day of release, the movie earned an impressive 46 crore, propelling its total earnings to 553.1 crore nett. Experts are in awe of this remarkable accomplishment, especially considering it was achieved by a South Indian film, showcasing the immense popularity of Telugu cinema in the Bollywood arena.

The film, dubbed in Hindi, has become the quickest to reach this impressive milestone, surpassing other major films such as Jawan, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2, and Pathaan.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, and Sunil, with the musical genius of Devi Sri Prasad. This success is a testament to the growing influence and reach of South Indian cinema in the national film industry.

Also read: Pushpa 2: The Rule Becomes a Global Phenomenon, Earning Rs 1414 Crore by Day 11