Dhvani Bhanushali announces her next single 'Aankhon'

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Continuing to surprise her fans, singer Dhvani Bhanushali has teamed up with OAFF x Savera for the first time for an exciting track titled "Aankhon".

The song will feature Ankur Tewari. Offering a sneak peek into the track’s playful mood, Dhvani shared some vibrant and trippy visuals on social media, encouraging fans to pre-save the song.

Dhvani penned on her IG, "Aankhon. Pre save link in bio."

"Aankhon" is all set to reach the music lovers on April 29.

Along with singing, Dhvani also made her debut as an actor last year with Saurabh Dasgupta's directorial "Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam". She was seen opposite Aashim Gulati in her debut project.

During an interaction, Dhvani confessed that her role ‘Meera’ was heavily inspired by Kareena Kapoor's iconic character ‘Geet' from Imtiaz Ali's "Jab We Met".

Sharing her admiration for Kareena, Dhvani stated, "I'm a huge fan of Kareena and have always admired her as an actress. When I watched her in 'Jab We Met', I instantly fell in love with her portrayal of Geet. She made the character feel so real, like Geet was an extension of herself. Kareena’s confidence is something I deeply look up to, and she's been a major inspiration for me."

Revealing how 'Meera' has shades of 'Geet', Dhvani added, "My character Meera has shades of Geet-- fierce, unapologetic, yet vulnerable. I've tried to incorporate those traits into Meera, drawing from Kareena’s Geet. Of course, no one can match her energy or recreate that iconic role, but I've done my best to bring my own interpretation to Meera while staying inspired by her."

After gaining widespread recognition for her song "Vaaste" in 2019, Dhvani has delivered some noteworthy melodious tracks including "Veere", "Dilbar", "Koka", "Kinna Sona", "Tujhe Samajh Aavega", and "Current Laga Re".

