Weak Hero Class 2 Release Date: When and Where to watch?

Following a break of three years, the highly rated K-drama, Weak Hero Class 2, will be landing on Netflix on April 25. The second season is teased to continue directly from where its first instalment finished, with Yeon Si-eun being recast by the original actor, Park Ji-hoon.

A New Chapter Unfolds

The new season continues the story of Yeon Si-eun as he transfers to a new school, Eunjang High School, after suffering violent bullying at his old school. The new synopsis suggests a story of "dazzling growth and desperate survival" as Si-eun adapts to his new environment and deals with his troubled past.

A Glimpse into the Teaser

The new teaser gives us a glimpse into the new season, highlighting Si-eun's attempts to move on from his past. The teaser begins with Si-eun engaging in a fight, signalling that the season is going to be dramatic and intense. As Si-eun acclimatizes to his new school, he makes friends with Park Hu-min (Ryeo Un), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-yeong), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae). But not all of them are open to him, and Si-eun soon falls out with fellow students such as Choi Hyo-man (Yu Su-bin), Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), and Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young).

The returning season welcomes back director You Su-min and executive producer Han Jun-hee, who collaborated on the first season. The new season is set to delve into themes of survival, friendship, and growth as Si-eun promises to defend his friends again.

A Familiar Face Returns

Viewers of the Netflix show XO, Kitty will be familiar with Choi Min-yeong, who had a major role in the series. Choi is back on the small screen as Seo Jun-tae in Weak Hero Class 2.

Mark Your Calendars

Weak Hero Class 2 will be released on Netflix on April 25. With its suspenseful plot, memorable characters, and action-packed scenes, this K-drama will surely enthral viewers globally.

Also read: Adrishyam OTT release: When and Where to watch?