Sankranti OTT Releases 2025: Bachala Malli, Hide and Seek, and Preminchodu Now Streaming

On January 10, 2025, four Telugu films made their much-anticipated debut on OTT platforms, capturing the attention of viewers with a diverse range of genres. From suspense crime thrillers to romantic action thrillers and light-hearted romantic comedies, these movies have earned ratings of 7.5 and above, making them a top choice for movie lovers. Three of these films were released on the same OTT platform, adding to the excitement for streaming fans.

OTT Telugu Movie Premieres:

While Game Changer dominated theaters on the same day, four Telugu films premiered on two different OTT platforms, sparking a buzz among audiences. Here's where you can watch these latest releases:

"Preminchodu" OTT Premiere

Preminchodu, a teen love story and romantic thriller, was originally released on June 7, 2024, with a modest box office performance. Directed by Sriram and produced by Shirin Sriram, the film was made in five languages and now boasts an IMDb rating of 8.0. Starting January 10, Preminchodu is available for streaming on two OTT platforms: Amazon Prime and Bcineet (Bcineet OTT).

"Bachala Malli" OTT Premiere

Featuring Allari Naresh and Amrita Ayyar, Bachala Malli is a rural romantic action thriller directed by Subbu Mangadevi. Though it didn't perform well at the box office, the film has earned an impressive IMDb rating of 9.4. From January 10, Bachala Malli is available for streaming on three OTT platforms: ETV Win, Amazon Prime (rental), and Sun NXT, offering a captivating mix of romance and action set in a rural backdrop.

"Hide and Seek" OTT Premiere

Hide and Seek, a gripping crime suspense thriller, was released in Telugu on September 20, 2024. Directed by Basireddy Rana, the film has received critical acclaim, with an IMDb rating of 9.1. Starting January 10, the film is available for streaming on Aha OTT, a perfect pick for fans of suspenseful crime thrillers.

"Miss You" OTT Premiere

Miss You, a romantic comedy starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, is directed by N. Rajasekhar. With an IMDb rating of 7.5, this feel-good romantic comedy is now streaming on Amazon Prime starting January 10. Available in both Telugu and Tamil, the film is offered on a rental basis, perfect for a light-hearted weekend watch.

On January 10, 2025, four Telugu films made their OTT debut, offering something for everyone. With three of the films streaming on Amazon Prime, movie lovers can enjoy a variety of genres—from romance to action and suspense. These films are sure to provide an engaging experience for all.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime, Bcineet, ETV Win, Sun NXT, Aha

IMDb Ratings: 7.5+

