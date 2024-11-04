November 4 to Nov 10: OTT Releases This Week!

The festive season has kicked off, and the entertainment industry is buzzing with new releases. Last week saw the successful launch of "Lucky Baskhar", "Ka", and "Amaran". This week, nine new movies are set to hit the big screen, including "Dhoom Dham", "Appudo Ippudo Eppudo", "Jitender Reddy", "Bloody Beggar", "Jathara", "Eesaraina", "Rahasyam Idam Jagat", "Vanchana", and "Jewel Thief".

On the OTT front, 23 new movies and web series are streaming this week. Highlights include:

Amazon Prime: "Citadel: Honey Bunny" (Telugu dubbed series) - November 7

Netflix: "Love Village Season 2" (Japanese series) - November 5, "Love is Blind: Argentina" (Spanish series) - November 6, "Meet Me Next Christmas" (English movie) - November 6

Hotstar: "ARM" (Telugu dubbed movie) - November 8, "Janaka Ayite Ganaka" (Telugu movie) - November 8

ZEE5: "Despicable Me 4" (Telugu dubbed movie) - November 5

Other notable releases include:

Vettaiyan (Telugu dubbed movie) - November 8

Vijay 69 (Telugu dubbed movie) - November 8

The Buckingham Murders" (English movie) - November 8

Get ready for a thrilling month of entertainment!

