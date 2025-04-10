EU unveils AI action plan to simplify regulations, boost innovation

Brussels, April 10 (IANS) The European Commission unveiled the AI Continent Action Plan, aimed at streamlining artificial intelligence (AI) regulations and accelerating the development of AI infrastructure, as part of efforts to ensure the European Union (EU) remains competitive in the global AI race.

Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy of the Commission, on Wednesday, said that the plan focuses on reducing regulatory burdens and ensuring the implementation of the AI Act is simple and innovation-friendly.

The European Union has long positioned its digital regulatory framework as a global standard for governance. However, its rigorous oversight, particularly in the field of AI, has drawn criticism from major technology firms, who argue that excessive regulation could suppress innovation and hinder industrial growth.

As outlined in the plan, the EU will prioritise the development of large-scale AI data and computing infrastructure. Key measures include improving access to high-quality data, advancing algorithm development, promoting AI adoption across strategic sectors, and enhancing education and training in AI-related skills.

The Commission's statement noted that 13 AI factories have already been established across Europe and the EU plans to support the creation of AI Gigafactories, massive facilities equipped with approximately 100,000 AI chips and four times the capacity of current AI factories.

Last year, the EU launched a call for setting up Artificial Intelligence (AI) Factories to boost the development of AI technology.

Al Factories will be created around the network of European High-Performance Computing (EuroHPC) supercomputers and will be available to a range of European users, such as startups, industry and researchers, the European Commission had said.

President of the EC Ursula von der Leyen had said that Al Factories will help secure the EU's position at the forefront of this transformative technology.

Al Factories will help Al developers train their large generative Al models by using the EuroHPC supercomputers and providing access to data, computing and storage services.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.