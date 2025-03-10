March 10 - 16 OTT releases: Agent, Rekhachritram, Ramam Raghavam and more

The wait is finally over! This week, March 10 to March 16, several thrilling movies and web series are released on popular OTT platforms. From Telugu movies such as Agent and Ramam Raghavam to Hindi films such as Be Happy and Vanvaas, there's something for everyone.

Here's a list of the new releases on OTT platforms this week:

Agent (Telugu): Starring Akhil, this action movie is releasing on Sony LIV on March 14.

Ramam Raghavam (Telugu): This Telugu movie will be released on Sun NXT on March 14.

Rekha Chitra (Telugu): Another Telugu movie, Rekha Chitra, will be released on Aha on March 14.

Be Happy (Hindi): This Hindi movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14.

Vanvaas (Hindi): Starring Anupria Goenka, this Hindi movie will be released on ZEE5 on March 14.

Pon Manickavel (Malayalam): This Malayalam movie will be available on Hotstar on March 14.

Mona 2 (English): This English movie will hit Amazon Prime Video on March 14.

Wheel of Time Season 3 (English): The third season of this hit English show will be out on Amazon Prime Video on March 13.

American Manhunt (English): This English documentary series will be out on Netflix on March 10.

Dopethief (English): The English series is all set to premiere on Apple TV Plus on March 14.

Mark your calendars and binge-watch these new releases on your favourite OTT platforms!

Also read: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hyderabad's Tank Bund Erupts in Joy, See Pics