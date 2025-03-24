Kingston OTT Release: When and Where to Watch this Tamil Movie Starring GV Prakash?

Tamil cinema has always been open to experimenting, and the latest attempt from the industry is the GV Prakash starrer Kingston. The movie, directed by Kamal Prakash, is a fantasy horror film that hit the screen on March 7. Both the narrative and strong performances of all the actors in the film were lauded by audiences.

The movie shuffles between two timelines—1982 and the present day. Set in a coastal village in Tamil Nadu, it was revealed in the movie that the village is plagued by a curse that forces the people to abandon fishing. In the present day, Kingston, played by GV Prakash Kumar, works for a smuggling gang. After a significant injury, he decides to leave his criminal life behind and return to his village in the hope of reviving fishing. What happens after forms the rest of the tale.

Kingston Tamil Movie OTT Release

The movie's OTT rights are obtained by the renowned streaming platform Zee5. Zee Studios acquired the rights, and even though an official announcement is yet to be made, it's widely rumoured that the film will have its streaming release in the first week of April.