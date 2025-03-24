Hyderabad’s Top 10 Villas for Sale in 2025

Hyderabad’s villa market is once again booming, driven by rapid city growth and more IT companies setting up in the region. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top 10 villas for sale in Hyderabad, considering various factors such as comfort, connectivity, amenities, and price.

1. Pristine Estates, Gopanpally

Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa

Area: 5527 – 6044 sqft

Price: ₹32,000 per sqft

Features: Large swimming pool, modern gym, spa room, indoor games, library, ample parking, power backup, strict security.

Unique Selling Points: Spread over 16 acres with 105 villas, near Outer Ring Road for easy travel.

2. Supadha Geethika, Kollur Exit

Villa Type: 4 & 5 BHK

Area: 5320 – 6390 sqft

Price: Competitive rates

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multifunctional hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Over 290 luxury villas, close to Outer Ring Road, spacious and practical layout.

3. Vision Urjith, Tellapur-Osman Nagar

Villa Type: 3 & 4 BHK

Area: 2800 – 4535 sqft

Price: ₹18,000 per sqft

Features: Swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, multipurpose hall, library, indoor games, rooftop garden, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Spread over 40 acres, 249 villas, 15,000 sqft clubhouse, shopping area, easy access via Outer Ring Road.

4. Sriven IRIS Villas, Narsingi

Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa

Area: 5090 – 5200 sqft

Price: ₹12 crore for villa

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Spread over 6 acres with 47 villas, 15,000 sqft clubhouse, easy access via Outer Ring Road.

5. Rajapushpa Green Dale, Tellapur

Villa Type: 4 & 5 BHK

Area: 4020 – 5460 sqft

Price: ₹18,000 per sqft

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Spread over 42 acres, 265 villas, close to Outer Ring Road.

6. SMR Casa Carino, Bandlaguda Jagir

Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa

Area: 4310 – 4998 sqft

Price: ₹8.03 – 9.20 crore per villa

Features: Rooftop swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Spread over 22 acres with 143 villas, close to Outer Ring Road.

7. Vessella Woods, Kondapur

Villa Type: 3 & 4 BHK

Area: 3646 – 4240 sqft

Price: ₹25,000 per sqft

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, lounge, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Built on 9.1 acres with 82 villas, eco-friendly design, easy access to Kondapur.

8. Radhey Raaga, Velimela

Villa Type: 4 BHK Villa

Area: 3756 – 6500 sqft

Price: ₹18,500 per sqft

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, yoga/meditation room, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: 292 luxurious 4 BHK villas with garden space, close to Outer Ring Road.

9. Keerthi Richmond Villas, TSPA Junction

Villa Type: 4 BHK Villa

Area: 3400 – 5400 sqft

Price: ₹16,000 per sqft

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: 191 upscale villas on 24 acres with plenty of green space, close to Outer Ring Road.

10. My Home Ankura, Tellapur

Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa

Area: 3223 – 4147 sqft

Price: ₹18,500 per sqft

Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, business hub, guest suites, rooftop garden, ample parking, security.

Unique Selling Points: Spread over 75.46 acres with 603 villas, close to Outer Ring Road, spacious layouts suitable for growing families.

These villas are some of the most premium residential properties in Hyderabad, offering a mix of spacious layouts, luxury amenities, and strategic locations. Each villa offers something unique, whether it’s an eco-friendly design or a family-centric layout, making them ideal options for anyone looking to invest in Hyderabad’s real estate market.