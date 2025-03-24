Hyderabad’s Top 10 Villas for Sale in 2025
Hyderabad’s villa market is once again booming, driven by rapid city growth and more IT companies setting up in the region. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top 10 villas for sale in Hyderabad, considering various factors such as comfort, connectivity, amenities, and price.
1. Pristine Estates, Gopanpally
Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa
Area: 5527 – 6044 sqft
Price: ₹32,000 per sqft
Features: Large swimming pool, modern gym, spa room, indoor games, library, ample parking, power backup, strict security.
Unique Selling Points: Spread over 16 acres with 105 villas, near Outer Ring Road for easy travel.
2. Supadha Geethika, Kollur Exit
Villa Type: 4 & 5 BHK
Area: 5320 – 6390 sqft
Price: Competitive rates
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multifunctional hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Over 290 luxury villas, close to Outer Ring Road, spacious and practical layout.
3. Vision Urjith, Tellapur-Osman Nagar
Villa Type: 3 & 4 BHK
Area: 2800 – 4535 sqft
Price: ₹18,000 per sqft
Features: Swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, multipurpose hall, library, indoor games, rooftop garden, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Spread over 40 acres, 249 villas, 15,000 sqft clubhouse, shopping area, easy access via Outer Ring Road.
4. Sriven IRIS Villas, Narsingi
Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa
Area: 5090 – 5200 sqft
Price: ₹12 crore for villa
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Spread over 6 acres with 47 villas, 15,000 sqft clubhouse, easy access via Outer Ring Road.
5. Rajapushpa Green Dale, Tellapur
Villa Type: 4 & 5 BHK
Area: 4020 – 5460 sqft
Price: ₹18,000 per sqft
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Spread over 42 acres, 265 villas, close to Outer Ring Road.
6. SMR Casa Carino, Bandlaguda Jagir
Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa
Area: 4310 – 4998 sqft
Price: ₹8.03 – 9.20 crore per villa
Features: Rooftop swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Spread over 22 acres with 143 villas, close to Outer Ring Road.
7. Vessella Woods, Kondapur
Villa Type: 3 & 4 BHK
Area: 3646 – 4240 sqft
Price: ₹25,000 per sqft
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, lounge, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Built on 9.1 acres with 82 villas, eco-friendly design, easy access to Kondapur.
8. Radhey Raaga, Velimela
Villa Type: 4 BHK Villa
Area: 3756 – 6500 sqft
Price: ₹18,500 per sqft
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, yoga/meditation room, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: 292 luxurious 4 BHK villas with garden space, close to Outer Ring Road.
9. Keerthi Richmond Villas, TSPA Junction
Villa Type: 4 BHK Villa
Area: 3400 – 5400 sqft
Price: ₹16,000 per sqft
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: 191 upscale villas on 24 acres with plenty of green space, close to Outer Ring Road.
10. My Home Ankura, Tellapur
Villa Type: 4 BHK Triplex Villa
Area: 3223 – 4147 sqft
Price: ₹18,500 per sqft
Features: Swimming pool, gym, spa, multipurpose hall, indoor games, library, business hub, guest suites, rooftop garden, ample parking, security.
Unique Selling Points: Spread over 75.46 acres with 603 villas, close to Outer Ring Road, spacious layouts suitable for growing families.
These villas are some of the most premium residential properties in Hyderabad, offering a mix of spacious layouts, luxury amenities, and strategic locations. Each villa offers something unique, whether it’s an eco-friendly design or a family-centric layout, making them ideal options for anyone looking to invest in Hyderabad’s real estate market.