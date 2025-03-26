Sabdham OTT Release Date: Movie to Stream from March 28 on Prime Video?

Director Arivazhagan Venkatachalam's latest horror thriller, "Sabdham," starring Aadhi Pinisetty, was released nearly a month ago in theaters and opened to mostly positive reviews. Even though the film didn't attain a blockbuster status at the box office, it still has managed to make good money from the theaters.

A lot of the hype for Sabdham came because of the director's previous collaboration with Aadhi Pinisetty. Eeram, released in 2009, was a hit and, over the years, has achieved a cult status among movie buffs. A horror thriller, the movie managed to scare people and also make them feel sad for the protagonist.

Now, 15 years later, when the actor-director duo announced their project in the same genre, all eyes turned on the movie. For those who missed out on watching Sabdham on the big screen, they can catch the film on OTT.

Sabdham OTT Release Date: Movie to Stream from March 28?

According to various reports, Sabdham is all set to make its streaming debut this week. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights to the film, and it will be released later this week.

Typically, South Indian films have this 4-week window between a film's theatrical release and its OTT debut. Considering the same window, it's only ideal for Prime Video to release the film on its platform from March 28.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to be released on OTT, and it will be a good chance for even the makers to see the movie's reception once it starts streaming.

Besides Aadhi Pinisetty, Sabdham also has Lakshmi Menon, Simran, and Lalila. Arthi Ashwin, and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles.