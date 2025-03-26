Hyderabad Restaurants - Get Ready for Strict Food Safety Checks!

The Telangana government is planning to establish exclusive testing facilities in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts to improve food safety. New mini-labs will be set up in each zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to manage the increasing sample load. Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narsimha announced this initiative during a review meeting with the Food Safety Department on Tuesday.

The Minister mentioned that GHMC would help identify locations for these new labs. Over 60% of the state’s food businesses are located in and around Hyderabad, making it crucial to improve food safety standards. The new labs will focus on enhancing safety in food outlets, restaurants, street food vendors, manufacturing units, and dairy units.

While the Food Safety Department has raised awareness among the public and food business operators over the past year and a half, additional measures are needed to strengthen food safety. The government will ensure that all food businesses are registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) by cross-checking trade license and hawker survey data.

The government also plans to increase human resources by adding new positions and assigning senior officers to supervise field officers for better monitoring. These steps aim to enhance Hyderabad’s image as a culinary hub, ensuring better food safety compliance, quality control, and public trust in the hygiene of food products in the state.