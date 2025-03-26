Defender of the Year honour fuels my drive to contribute, says Amit rohidas

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Indian men’s hockey team stalwart Amit Rohidas has shared his reaction after being honoured with the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2024 at the recently held Hockey India 7th Annual Awards and expressed his surprise and gratitude, reflecting on the hard work and teamwork that contributed to this achievement.

Sharing his thoughts when nominated, Rohidas said, “Apart from me, there were three more nominations - Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, and Udita, and all of them are top players. I couldn’t predict who would win because everyone has been playing well and contributing to their team. I was just happy to be nominated. When I actually won, I was surprised and overjoyed. It was an incredible feeling.”

Rohidas, who is considered as one of the world's best first-rushers, explained that he hadn’t discussed his nomination with his teammates but acknowledged the excitement and support he received from friends and well-wishers.

“People in my friend circle, especially non-hockey players, were messaging me, saying I would win. But I thought, whatever happens is in God’s hands. I wasn’t expecting anything, because the competition was tough, but I’m grateful for the recognition,” he added.

Winning the Pargat Singh Award has provided Rohidas with a fresh boost of motivation. “This award pushes me to work even harder. My teammates and coaching staff have always been supportive, and without them, I wouldn’t have achieved this. It’s a team effort, and I want to thank everyone, including my family, for their unwavering support. This recognition gives me more energy to contribute to the team and the country,” he said.

Speaking about his family’s reaction, 31-year-old Rohidas shared, “My family was watching the awards on YouTube, and when they saw I won, they were extremely happy. When I spoke to them, they encouraged me, saying, ‘Keep playing for the nation, and you will keep receiving awards.’ Their happiness motivates me to keep pushing forward.”

Looking ahead, Amit Rohidas remains focused on upcoming challenges, particularly the Asia Cup and the FIH Pro League, as both tournaments provide opportunities for direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

“I like to go step by step. Right now, my focus is on the Pro League in June and the Asia Cup later this year. Both are key tournaments for us to secure our place in the 2026 World Cup. I’m determined to perform at my best,” Rohidas commented.

One of the most memorable moments of Rohidas’ career came during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where India secured back-to-back Olympic Bronze medals and achieved a historic win against Australia.

“The 2024 Paris Olympics were special. We defeated Australia after 52 years in the Olympics, which was a huge moment for our team. That win gave us immense confidence, and then winning the bronze medal made it even more memorable. It’s a moment I’ll always cherish,” Rohidas concluded.

