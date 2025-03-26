Ramadan 2025 Holiday Date in India: March 30 or March 31?

When is Ramadan 2025 in India and Around the World?

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting, prayers, and acts of charity. The exact start date of Ramadan varies by country, as it depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

When Will Ramadan 2025 Begin?

According to astronomical calculations, Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of Sunday, March 2, 2025, and continue until the evening of Tuesday, April 1, 2025. However, the exact date may vary depending on moon sighting confirmations in different regions.

Ramadan 2025 Dates in India

In India, Ramadan is expected to start on March 2, 2025, after the local moon sighting. Muslims across the country will begin fasting from March 3, 2025, observing Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (evening meal) daily.

Ramadan 2025 Dates in Other Countries

Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the start date of Ramadan may vary by a day or two across different countries:

Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Gulf Countries: March 2, 2025

Pakistan and Bangladesh: March 3, 2025

United States and Canada: March 2 or 3, 2025

United Kingdom and Europe: March 2 or 3, 2025

Australia and New Zealand: March 2, 2025

Importance of Moon Sighting

The official start of Ramadan is confirmed by Islamic scholars and religious authorities based on moon sighting reports. Some countries rely on astronomical calculations, while others follow traditional moon sighting methods.

A Month of Reflection and Devotion

Ramadan is a time for self-discipline, spiritual growth, and community bonding. Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, engage in additional prayers (Taraweeh), and focus on charity and good deeds. The month ends with Eid-ul-Fitr, a grand celebration marking the completion of fasting.

As the world prepares for Ramadan 2025, Muslims eagerly await this blessed month, seeking peace, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal.