Telangana Inter Exam Results Likely to Be Announced Before April 29 – Reports

The Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) concluded yesterday (25-03-2025), with over 10 lakh students appearing for the exams this year. The evaluation process has already begun for some subjects, and the authorities are working towards completing the assessment as soon as possible.

According to sources from the education department, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is planning to release the results in the fourth week of April. However, considering an important appointment scheduled for April 29, officials are exploring the possibility of announcing the results a couple of days earlier.

The board aims to ensure a smooth and timely evaluation process, enabling students to plan their next academic steps without delay. As the results play a crucial role in college admissions and career planning, students and parents are eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official TGBIE website, and students can check their scores using their hall ticket numbers. Further updates regarding the exact result date will be shared soon.

