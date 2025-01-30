Keerthy Suresh's Kannivedi OTT Release Date, Time and OTT Platform: When and Where To Watch

Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to appear in a Tamil film titled Kannivedi. The film, produced by S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Productions, was officially launched in Chennai in 2023. As per reports, the film has already secured its streaming platform, with plans for an OTT release after its theatrical run.

Keerthy, who is glowing with happiness after marrying her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil, is excited about her upcoming project. She will soon be seen in Kannivedi, which is directed by debutant Ganesh Raj. The film is expected to release on Netflix following its time in theaters.

Keerthy Suresh shared the news of the film's launch on Twitter in 2023, posting pictures from the pooja ceremony and writing, “Here’s to my next, #Kannivedi. Need all your love and support.” She tagged the team involved, including Dream Warrior Productions and the director Ganesh Raj.

In addition to Keerthy, Kannivedi will feature VJ Rakshan in a key role. Rakshan was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. The film also stars Namita Krishnamurthy and Ajay Ghosh in important roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this exciting project, which promises to be a great addition to Keerthy Suresh’s filmography.