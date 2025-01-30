Here’s what Zoya, Farhan and Shibani did for Javed Akhtar

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi revealed that Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted a movie night for legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar for his 80th birthday.

Sharing a glimpse of what the celebration was like, Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the fireworks and the movie night held at a garden.

For the caption, she wrote: “Shibani Zoya and Farhan hosted a movie night in the garden at Sukoon for Javed . The firecrackers were a surprise from our friend and neighbour R Nigam . It was glorious.”

Shabana had recently penned a thank you note for filmmaker Farah Khan, who hosted another birthday bash for Javed Akhtar,

Shabana dropped a clip giving an insight into the celebration which had guests such as Sajid Khan, chef Vikas Khanna, Anil Kapoor, his better half Sunita Kapoor, Siddharth, 'Bigg Boss 18' contestants Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang singing happy birthday while Javed cut the cake.

"Javed’s never-ending birthday Mashallah! Thank you Farah Khan for hosting one last night with the most finger-licking dinner ever !!!", Shabana Azmi wrote as the caption.

Prior to this, Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Subhash Ghai were seen cutting a cake together during the Whistling Woods' convocation. As the two legends faced the paparazzi, Javed Akhtar took a dig at the cameraman saying, "Dekhiye ek baat samajh lijiye ap log, writer aur director ke beech kabhi chaku na laye, samajhe (Never bring a knife between a writer and director). This remark by the accomplished writer left everyone in splits.

Earlier, actress Urmila Matondkar also dropped a few insights into Javed Akhtar's star-studded birthday bash on social media. One of the pictures had her facing the camera with Javed Akhtar. Aside from this, she was also clicked with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during the celebration.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.