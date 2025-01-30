Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Gandhi Quotes, Ideology, Philosophy

Today, January 30, 2025, marks the 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Father of the Nation' who played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, simplicity, and self-discipline continues to inspire generations worldwide.

Gandhi's ideology, known as Gandhism, emphasizes the importance of non-violence, truth, and self-discipline. His quotes on various aspects of life, including God, spirituality, religion, humanity, lifestyle, and freedom, remain relevant today.

Gandhis' Quotes on God and Spirituality

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realizing Him."

God demands nothing less than complete self-surrender as the price for the only real freedom that is worth having."

Gandhi is trying to see God by the service of mankind for he felt that God is neither in heaven nor underneath but within everyone.

"The essence of all religions is one. Only their approaches are different."

"Faith is not something to grasp, it is a state to grow into."

"My imperfections and failures are as much a blessing from God as my successes and my talents and I lay them both at his feet."

"God has no religion."

"Each one prays to God according to his light."

"God is, even though the whole world denies him."

"Truth stands, even if there be no public support."

Gandhi's Quotes on Non-Violence and Humanity

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

"Do not judge others. Be your judge and you will be truly happy."

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

"See the good in people and help them."

"Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding."

"Gentleness, self-sacrifice, and generosity are the exclusive possession of no one race or religion."

"Service without humility is selfishness and egotism."

"Non-violence requires a double faith, faith in God and also faith in man."

"Before the throne of the Almighty, man will be judged not by his acts but by his intentions."

Gandhi's Quotes on Lifestyle and Freedom

"It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver."

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"I am not going to be satisfied with anything short of complete freedom."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever."

"The future depends on what you do today."

"There are two days in the year that we cannot do anything, yesterday and tomorrow."

"Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems."

"An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching."

