Devara Hindi OTT : When and where to watch ?

JR NTR's Devara: Part 1 OTT Release Date Announced

Get ready to witness Jr NTR's high-octane action on your screens! Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on November 8, 2024.

Fans of the Telugu superstar can rejoice as the original Telugu version will be available on Netflix from November 8. However, North Indian fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Hindi dubbed version, which is reportedly scheduled to release on November 22.

Devara: Part 1 will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a broader audience across South India.

Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the action drama features an electrifying soundtrack composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Tollywood.

While reports suggest different release dates for the Telugu and Hindi versions, an official statement from the team is awaited.

Mark your calendars for November 8 (Telugu) and November 22 (Hindi) to experience Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 on Netflix!

