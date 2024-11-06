Donald Trump's Historic Win Against All Odds - Assassination Attempts & Court Battles

President-elect Donald Trump's victory speech was full of thanksgiving and resolve, especially considering that this summer, attempts at assassination were made on him. Trump declared, "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfil that mission together."

Trump's road to the presidency was not without its struggles; he faced court battles, assassination plots, and other personal issues. The other challenge that Trump has faced and survived is a 2024 July bullet wound through his right ear during the shooting of eight bullets coming from a rooftop that led to his Pennsylvania rally.

As his list goes on getting longer despite the hurdles ahead, his triumph is something of perseverance and the survival skills which had been utilized by Trump for him to emerge successful at the very end.

At one juncture of his triumphant speech, Trump found himself saying, "The work ahead of us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job entrusted to me." That kind of determination did form part of Trump's trademark, which reflected a tenacious spirit throughout his electoral career.

The victory of Trump is believed to push up spending within the US, which should maintain inflation at elevated levels, and a stronger dollar and higher trade barriers would also be expected. This should calm market volatility that became completely berserk trying to gauge the outcome.

