Pawan Kalyan buys 12 more acres land in Pithapuram constituency

Amaravati, Nov 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has purchased another piece of 12 acres land in his Assembly constituency Pithapuram in Kakinada district.

State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Tota Sudheer completed registration formalities for the land in Illindrada on behalf of Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday.

This is the third piece of land purchased by the Jana Sena leader in the constituency since assuming office as the Deputy Chief Minister following the victory of the Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance in June.

The actor-turned-politician purchased two parcels of land measuring 1.44 acres and 2.08 acres in Bhogapuram and Illindrada revenue limits during July.

With the latest purchase, Pawan Kalyan now owns 15.52 acres in the constituency.

The Jana Sena leader is planning to build a house and camp office on the 12 acres purchased on Tuesday. During the election campaign, he had told people that if elected, he would build a house in the constituency.

In an apparent move to counter his political rivals who branded him an outsider for the constituency, Pawan Kalyan had promised that he would actually reside in the town to be close to the people and work for their development.

The actor defeated YSR Congress Party candidate and former MP Vanga Geetha by a margin of over 70,000 votes to register his maiden electoral victory.

In 2019, Pawan Kalyan had a disastrous electoral debut, losing both the Assembly seats he contested.

In the elections held in May 2024, Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested.

During an earlier visit to the constituency, Pawan Kalyan had declared that he would stay away from film shoots for three months. He stated that whenever possible, he would give one or two days for film shoots.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the people of Pithapuram have given him strength to have a say in national politics.

He had also announced that he would not accept his salary and any special allowances, including new furniture for his office, considering the precarious financial condition of the state.

