'Failure of Delhi govt': Congress' Sandeep Dikshit slams Kejriwal over Yamuna's toxicity

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday slammed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the deteriorating situation of Yamuna, calling out the Aam Aadmi Party government over its failure to do anything to clean the river.

The four-day Chhath Puja started on Tuesday and the situation of Yamuna is quite disturbing. Devotees gathered on the riverbanks in large numbers to offer prayers and perform the ritual holy bath, a significant part of the festival dedicated to the Sun God. However, their devotion was overshadowed by the sight of toxic foam floating on the river's surface, a stark reminder of the city's persistent pollution.

Talking to IANS, Sandeep Dikshit said, "The current condition of Yamuna is unprecedented. I don't think it has been so bad in the last 50-60 years... especially the condition in which Yamuna has been in the last 8 years. I will accept that it is the failure of the Delhi government and the Government of India."

"Kejriwal is solely responsible for the condition of Yamuna. Kejriwal first promised that he would clean Yamuna and will take a dip in it. I want to say that Kejriwal only makes false promises. According to reports, the Kejriwal government spent Rs 3,500 crore on cleaning Yamuna. But, not even one per cent difference came in the condition of Yamuna," he added.

Dikshit further claimed that the Kejriwal government did not approve sewage interceptors in Yamuna.

"The reason for the condition of Yamuna is due to four to five big drains of Delhi which flow into it. When Congress was in power, we planned to install sewage interceptors. But, after Kejriwal didn't make it. Sewage interceptors work as kidneys as they help clean the dirty water coming into Yamuna. Delhi government have not worked in the last 10 years. They are only busy with corruption. I got to know there are few illegal factories in Delhi which directly throw dirty water into Yamuna," he concluded.

The Yamuna River in Delhi has been covered with a thick layer of white froth, a striking yet troubling sight that occurs yearly and has raised health concerns.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to allow the public to perform the festival of Chhath Puja at Geeta Colony Ghats on the Yamuna riverbanks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.