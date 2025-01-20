Telugu Student Loses Life in Shooting on Washington Avenue, USA

In a heart-wrenching incident, the Telugu community is mourning the loss of Koyyada Raviteja, a young man from Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, who tragically lost his life in a recent shooting in the United States.

Raviteja's family, residing in the RK Puram division of Chaitanyapuri, is devastated by the news of his untimely demise. The young man had moved to the U.S. in 2022 with dreams of higher education. After successfully completing his master's degree, he was actively seeking employment when the tragic event unfolded.

The exact details of the shooting remain unclear, as investigations are still underway. The Telugu community both in India and abroad is shaken by the loss, as they await further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Raviteja's passing is a stark reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous circumstances faced by students and immigrants pursuing their dreams abroad. His family and friends are left grieving a life full of promise and potential.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and the community remains hopeful for answers and justice for Raviteja.