US: 3 Telugu People Killed in Florida Car Accident

Florida, USA: In a heartbreaking incident, three members of a family from Telangana lost their lives in a fatal car crash in Florida, USA. The deceased have been identified as Pragathi Reddy (35), her son Harvin (6), and her mother-in-law Sunitha (56). The family hailed from Tekulapalli village in the Kondurg Mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to reports, the family had embarked on a weekend trip to Florida on Sunday. Tragically, the accident occurred while they were returning home. The devastating news was conveyed to Pragathi’s father, Mohan Reddy, by his elder daughter. Mohan Reddy, a former Sarpanch of Tekulapalli, is deeply shaken by the loss of his younger daughter, grandson, and daughter-in-law.

Pragathi had been residing in the United States for the past 13 years. Following the accident, the village of Tekulapalli has plunged into mourning, with relatives and locals expressing their grief and shock over the tragedy.

Mohan Reddy and other family members have made immediate travel arrangements to the USA to bring back the bodies of their loved ones for the final rites in their native village. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and further details will be revealed once the official report is released.