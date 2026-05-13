Telugu Girl Lokeswari Dies in Kansas City, USA

A 28-year-old Telugu woman, Lokeswari Pittu, reportedly passed away in Kansas City after battling acute leukemia. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Lokeswari had moved to the United States to pursue higher education and build her career in the software industry.

She completed her graduation from Northwest Missouri State University and was working as a software engineer at the time of her death. According to reports, her health deteriorated rapidly following the diagnosis, leading to her untimely demise despite previously being in good health.

Friends and colleagues remembered Lokeswari as a dedicated professional and a warm-hearted person who had ambitious goals for her future. News of her sudden passing has left her family and loved ones in deep shock and grief.

In recent years, several incidents involving Indian-origin students and IT professionals in the United States have raised concerns within the community. Health-related complications, along with accidents and missing person cases, have contributed to a growing number of untimely deaths among young Indians living abroad. A significant number of such cases have reportedly involved people from the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.