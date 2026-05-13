Who Was Prateek Yadav, Husband of Aparna Yadav, Who Died at 38?

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 38.

According to reports, Prateek suddenly fell ill during the early hours of the day and was rushed to a civil hospital in Lucknow, where doctors declared him dead. Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics and maintained a low public profile.

Known for his passion for fitness and disciplined lifestyle, Prateek focused on personal pursuits rather than political activities. His wife, Aparna Yadav, joined the BJP and currently serves as the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission.

The Samajwadi Party expressed condolences over his demise in a post on X, calling the news “extremely heartbreaking” and paying tribute to the departed soul.

Prateek was born to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his younger stepbrother. He described Prateek as a hardworking and health-conscious individual who was determined to build his own identity through dedication and perseverance.

“Prateek Yadav is no longer among us. It is extremely painful. Since childhood, he was very conscious about his health and wanted to move ahead in life through his own efforts,” Akhilesh said.

The Samajwadi Party chief further remembered him as a sincere and self-made person who believed in hard work and wanted to achieve success independently. Referring to the legal formalities following the death, Akhilesh said the family would proceed according to legal procedures and collective family decisions.