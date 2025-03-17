3 Days March Holidays announced in Punjab: Martyrdom Day, Ramadan and More!

The Punjab state will be having three consecutive holidays from March 30 to April 1, giving the citizens a much-needed respite. The holidays have been planned by major events and festivals so that people can enjoy the celebrations and offer their respects.

Martyrdom Day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru

One of the first holidays is on the 23rd of March, which is celebrated as the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. Though this falls on a Sunday, which is one of the weekly holidays, it has tremendous importance in the state's history.

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

The second holiday is on March 31, Eid-ul-Fitr, which is an important festival in the Islamic calendar. The Punjab government has announced a state holiday on this day so that citizens can spend time with their families celebrating and enjoying festivities. All schools, colleges, offices, and institutions of learning will be closed on this day.

Three Consecutive Holidays

Interestingly, Monday, March 31, occurs, whereas March 30 is a Saturday and March 30-31 weekend. Moreover, some offices and schools also remain closed on the Saturday holiday. Consequently, residents can expect to enjoy three back-to-back holidays - Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The holiday will create a great occasion for individuals to unwind, reenergize, and indulge in quality family time.

