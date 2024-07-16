Donald Trump's Vice President Nominee JD Vance is Andhra Son-in-Law: Meet his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance!

In the United States, a Telugu person, Usha Chilukuri, is set to achieve a rare honour. Usha's husband and Ohio Senator JD Vance is the Vice Presidential nominee from the Republican Party. He is chosen by Presidential candidate Donald Trump. JD Vance's Telugu connection has become the talk of the town. Vance's wife is a Telugu and thus, he is Andhra's son-in-law.

At a Republican Party office event in Milwaukee, Trump announced JD Vance as the Vice Presidential candidate. Usha Chilukuri Vance is JD Vance's wife. If Vance wins this election, Usha Chilukuri will make history as the Second Lady of the United States. This announcement has led netizens to inquire about Usha Chilukuri, her parents, and her husband, JD Vance.

Who is Usha Chilukuri?

According to The New York Times, Usha Chilukuri is an Indian-American attorney. Her parents hail from a small village near Pamarru in the unified Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. They moved to California long ago. Usha grew up in San Diego, California.

Usha Chilukuri's Education

Usha completed her education in San Diego, California. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Mount Carmel High School in Rancho Penasquitos, where she developed a keen interest in modern history. She earned her B.A. in History from the prestigious Yale University and later pursued a Master of Philosophy degree from Cambridge University.

During her time at Yale, Usha worked as the Executive Development Editor and Managing Editor for the Yale Law Journal and the Technology Section. She also participated in the Supreme Court Advocacy Clinic, which involves working with experienced Supreme Court lawyers on how to present cases and submit evidence in court. She worked on the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic and the Iraqi Refugee Assistance Project.

Love and Marriage

Usha Chilukuri first met J.D. Vance in 2013 at Yale Law School. They collaborated on a discussion group about "Social Decline in White America," which led to their romance. With the consent of both families, Usha and J.D. Vance married in a Hindu traditional ceremony.

Family Life

JD Vance and Usha have three children: two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel.

Prominent Attorney

Usha is known for her expertise in civil litigation. Before working as a law clerk for the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018, she practiced law at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP in San Francisco and Washington DC from 2015 to 2017.

JD Vance in Politics

JD Vance, originally a prominent businessman and investor, entered politics in 2016 and was elected to the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 2022. Initially critical of Trump, Vance eventually became one of his staunch supporters.

Hillbilly Elegy

Vance is also a noted author, having written "Hillbilly Elegy," which was adapted into a film directed by Ron Howard in 2020. The book discusses the struggles of poor white Americans, highlighting Vance's personal experiences with poverty, addiction, and instability.

Trump's Presidential Win

Vance's book played a significant role in Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election by resonating with rural, white, working-class voters. It provided a deep analysis of cultural and economic issues in Middle America.

Usha's Role in Vance's Success

Usha Chilukuri has been instrumental in her husband's political career, frequently guiding and supporting him in political endeavours, including his Senate victories in 2016 and 2022.

Understanding the Senate

In the US, the House of Representatives is akin to India's Lok Sabha, while the Senate is comparable to the Rajya Sabha. Together, they form the US Congress. The House drafts bills, which the Senate can approve or reject.