Cambodia restoring Angkor Wat ground floor's southern central stairs, Naga balustrade

Phnom Penh, July 16 (IANS) Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) archaeologists have been restoring the southern central stairs and Naga balustrade on the ground floor of the famed Angkor Wat, said an ANA's news release on Tuesday.

Built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II, Angkor Wat is a major temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in the country's northwest Siem Reap province.

Soy Sophearin, head of the Angkor Wat restoration site, said the restoration work has begun since the middle of May, reinforcing the structure's foundation as well as repairing and cleaning stairs and Naga balustrade.

He said so far, the foundation of the stairs and a 16-meter-long Naga balustrade had been strengthened, reported Xinhua news agency.

Sophearin added that the team is currently restoring the Naga balustrade that had slipped out of its original position by cleaning dirt and preparing stones to rebalance the balustrade.

"The meticulous work is being done to restore and rebalance the Naga balustrade, ensuring that it will be returned to its original position, showcasing a dedication to preserving the historical integrity of this iconic site," he said.

The 401-square-kilometre Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the 9th to the 13th centuries.

The kingdom's most popular tourist destination attracted a total of 521,950 international tourists in the first half of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 35 percent, according to a report from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

The ancient park made 24.35 million US dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-June period this year, up 36 percent year-on-year, the report added.

