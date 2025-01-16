UP School Holidays Extended in Sambhal, Bareilly, and Other Areas Due to Cold Weather

In response to the ongoing cold wave conditions in North India, various districts in Uttar Pradesh have extended winter vacations for school students up to Class 8. Here's a list of districts where schools remain closed for students up to Class 8:

Badaun: Winter break extended until January 17

Moradabad and Rampur: Schools closed till January 16

Sambhal: Winter break extended until January 16

Basti: Schools closed till January 15

Bareilly, Kasganj, Sonbhadra: Schools closed till January 15

Shahjahanpur: Winter break extended until January 16

In these districts, schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 may have revised timings. For instance, in Moradabad and Rampur, classes for higher grades will be held from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Ghaziabad Winter Break Extension

In Ghaziabad, the district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh has announced the extension of winter vacations for Classes 1 to 8. Schools in the district will remain closed for students until January 18.

Delhi: Hybrid Classes Amid Poor Air Quality

With air quality dipping sharply under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed all schools to conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and Class 11. This directive aims to ensure that learning continues without exposing students to poor air conditions.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh Reopen for Higher Classes

As of January 15, schools in the following districts of Uttar Pradesh have reopened for all classes:

Meerut

Mathura

Kanpur

Agra

Varanasi

Prayagraj

Amethi

Barabanki

Gorakhpur

Ballia

Telangana Schools: Makar Sankranti Holidays

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced school holidays for all intermediate colleges in the state to celebrate Makar Sankranti. The holidays began on January 11 and will continue until January 16. Classes will resume on January 17.

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter Holidays Extended

In Jammu and Kashmir, winter holidays have been extended for a large portion of the student body:

Schools up to Class 5: Closed from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025

Schools for Classes 6 to 12: Closed from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025

The winter break in these regions is being observed to protect students from harsh winter conditions.

