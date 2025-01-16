Jaipur Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rain; Holiday Announced for January 16

January 16: Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, is experiencing significant weather disruptions. In response to heavy rainfall and dense fog, schools have been closed for students up to class 8. This decision was made to ensure the safety of young learners as the city battles a cold wave intensified by persistent rains.

IMD Issues Rain and Fog Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for light rain and dense fog in several districts across Rajasthan, including Jaipur. A noticeable drop in temperature is expected within the next 24 hours, with conditions predicted to worsen as a new Western Disturbance sets in.

Impact on School Schedules

Students from classes 9 to 12 will continue their studies in offline mode, albeit with adjusted timings. The revised schedule will see classes running from 10 AM to 3 PM, allowing for better accommodation of the cold and wet conditions.

Weather Conditions in Jaipur

According to reports from IANS, the rain began around 1 PM on Wednesday, gradually increasing in intensity. The downpour has further dropped the temperature, with a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius recorded. Commuters and pedestrians have faced challenges navigating the rain-soaked city, with many seeking shelter from the inclement weather.

Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts

IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain, predicting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by occasional thunderstorms in several districts. These include Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk.

Upcoming Weather Predictions

As strong northerly winds continue to blow, the cold is expected to intensify further. The IMD forecasts another mild Western Disturbance around January 22-23, which might prevent any significant rise in temperatures. Residents should prepare for sustained cold conditions and possible additional rainfall in the coming days.