Sankranthiki Vasthunam Blockbuster: Anil Ravipudi's Next is with Chiranjeevi: Mega Film on Grand Scale bankrolled by Sahu Garapati

Anil Ravipudi, known as one of the most successful commercial directors in Telugu cinema, has consistently delivered hits since his debut with Pataas. With big-ticket films featuring stars like Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, and Venkatesh under his belt, Ravipudi has cemented his reputation as a master of mass entertainers. Currently basking in the success of Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, the director is all set to helm his next ambitious project—this time with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi and Ravipudi have long expressed a mutual desire to collaborate, but the timing hadn’t aligned until now. With Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam emerging as a resounding success, all hurdles for their partnership have been cleared. Sources confirm that Chiranjeevi has greenlit the project, which is expected to go on floors in 2025.

During the promotional events for Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, Ravipudi hinted at his collaboration with Chiranjeevi, further fueling excitement among fans. Having previously worked with senior stars like Venkatesh and Balakrishna, Ravipudi has skillfully leveraged their unique strengths—tapping into Venkatesh’s family-oriented image and Balakrishna’s mass appeal and emotional depth. With Chiranjeevi, who is celebrated for his unparalleled versatility, Ravipudi has an opportunity to explore new dimensions.

Chiranjeevi’s impeccable comic timing, charisma, and ability to balance emotion and action make him a perfect canvas for Ravipudi’s creative vision. Additionally, the Megastar is in a phase where he is keen on roles that align with his age and maturity, providing Ravipudi the freedom to experiment while retaining Chiranjeevi’s larger-than-life appeal.

Buzz around this project is already at an all-time high. By the time this collaboration materializes, Chiranjeevi will have wrapped up Vishwambhara. If this turns out to be a blockbuster, the anticipation for the Ravipudi-Chiranjeevi project will skyrocket even further.

The film is set to be produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, known for backing hits like Majili and Bhagavanth Kesari. With such a formidable combination of talent and resources, the project promises to be a milestone in Telugu cinema. Fans can expect nothing less than a grand spectacle when Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi join forces to create cinematic magic.