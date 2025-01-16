Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Oppn targets Maha govt over 'deteriorating' law and order

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Opposition leaders in Maharashtra slammed the state government on Thursday over the "deteriorating" law and order situation after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut termed the attack on Saif quite unfortunate and slammed the state government, saying, "It is a reality that even a Padma Shri awardee is not safe in Mumbai as there is no fear about the police."

"The common people are not safe in Maharashtra. Now thieves are breaking into the houses of artists and attacking them. This is a shock for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 15 days ago Saif with his family met him. Prime Minister Modi spent an hour with his family. After that, Saif was attacked. No one is safe in this state. It has become difficult for women to walk on the streets. Nearly 90 per cent of the security and police of this state are for MLAs and people who have deserted their parties. Security is provided to traitors. The government has awarded Saif the Padma Shri. However, it is a reality that Saif is not safe in Mumbai," claimed Raut.

"What is going on in Maharashtra?" There is no law and order in the state," he alleged.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule termed the incident shocking and spoke to Saif's sister-in-law Karishma Kapoor over the phone, enquiring about the health of the actor and his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also attacked the state government and asked, "If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?"

In her post on X, Chaturvedi said, "What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names: Baba Siddique ji's family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan was forced to live in a bulletproof house. Now it is Saif. All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?"

Further, AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said on X, "God! If the elite can be attacked in their homes then what safety can the common man hope for? @Dev_Fadnavis and his Special Commissioners have made Mumbai lawless."

Earlier, Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence and he is undergoing treatment after surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar said, "The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan is a sign of how law and order has deteriorated in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was killed in the same area and today another person was attacked, it is all worrying. The state government, especially Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, should look into this matter seriously."

