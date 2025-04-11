Pune woman death: Congress demands culpable homicide case against those responsible at hospital

Pune, April 11 (IANS) Congress on Friday demanded that a case of culpable homicide should be filed against the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital’s trust board and a full SIT investigation led by a retired judge should be initiated into the death of pregnant woman Tanisha Bhise.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded that the hospital’s board of directors should be dissolved and the government must take over the hospital.

“Tanisha Bhise lost her life after being denied treatment by Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune due to a lack of money. This charitable hospital has violated its own conditions, but the government is dragging its feet when it comes to taking action. There is an attempt to protect those responsible at Mangeshkar Hospital. The hospital’s board of directors should be dissolved, and the government must take over the hospital. A case of culpable homicide should be filed against the hospital's trust board and a full SIT investigation led by a retired judge should be initiated,” said Sapkal.

The Congress leader told reporters, “Lata Mangeshkar’s magical voice once mesmerised everyone, but now it’s a case of ‘who were you, and what have you become?’ What happened is extremely tragic. A pregnant woman was made to wait for five and a half hours and was denied treatment for lack of money. To thoroughly investigate the matter, the hospital’s CCTV footage must be seized. The CDRs (call detail records) of the deceased’s husband and the hospital director, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, must also be obtained. Charges should have been filed immediately, but the government continues to delay.”

“What transpired at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital is inhumane and a blot on humanity. Despite such a grave incident, the hospital administration and doctors show no shame. There is suspicion that the administration is trying to suppress the matter. The entire sequence of events is disheartening. If such incidents occur even as we celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, it is deeply sorrowful,” alleged Sapkal.

Earlier, the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar described the Mangeshkar family as a "gang of looters" that has never done any good for society. “The Mangeshkar family is a blot on humanity. They are a gang of looters. Have you ever heard of them donating for social good? Just because they sing well, they were appreciated. The person who donated land for the hospital wasn't treated well. The act of taking advantage of starting a charity hospital and looting poor people should stop," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar has expressed serious displeasure over Wadettiwar’s statement. “It is not just the country but the world also knows the contribution of the Mangeshkar family. There is a respect for the Mangeshkar family, so no one should speak in such a manner,” he said.

Further, the state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said,” Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Didi, Ashatai Bhosale and the entire Mangeshkar family have contributed immensely to making our country glorious in the world through their art. In such a situation, Wadettiwar’s statement is definitely not appropriate as an Indian citizen. I request that Wadettiwar should make responsible statements.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.