Welcome Cong’s ‘Palayan Roko’ yatra but RJD did all this long ago: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, April 11 (IANS) Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday responded to the Congress party's ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra and its attempted siege of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence, asserting that such movements were initiated by his party RJD much before anyone else.

“We were the first to raise these issues. Be it the 'Berozgari Hatao', 'Reservation Bachao', or 'Samvidhan Bachao' yatras, we brought these issues to the streets first. These are national issues, but they deeply impact Bihar. It's good that others are also joining this cause now,” Tejashwi told reporters in Patna on Friday.

He welcomed the participation of other parties in raising unemployment concerns while maintaining that his party had long been at the forefront of such campaigns.

When asked about political strategist Prashant Kishor’s rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Tejashwi responded diplomatically, “Anyone can hold a rally. Everyone is doing their work. We are also doing ours.”

He also recalled Lalu Yadav's historic ‘Garib Rally’, calling it the largest in Bihar’s political history. “The public decides everything. Our job is to raise their voice,” he added.

Tejashwi didn’t hold back his criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing concern about his health and effectiveness.

“The Chief Minister’s condition is worrying. His age and health are clearly affecting his functioning. Everything will be clear after the elections,” he said.

He described the current state of law and order in Bihar as "criminal disorder", citing daily incidents of violence.

“Every day more than 200 bullets are fired. Murders, kidnappings, and robberies have become routine. Even the CM’s Home Ministry is unable to control it,” he alleged.

LoP Tejashwi also accused the Bihar government of promoting corrupt officials to shield criminals and passing laws that enable protection for wrongdoers.

Referring to the recent murder of a JD(U) leader’s nephew, he stated, “Whether it’s a common citizen or someone with influence, no one is safe in Bihar anymore.”

Commenting on the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India, Tejashwi welcomed the move sating, “Action against those involved in such acts is necessary and appropriate. It’s a good step.”

