IPL 2025: Pitch was a little sticky, will be challenging in second innings, says Padikkal

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal feels the hosts have a winning total against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, citing that the pitch has been sticky and batting would be challenging in the second innings.

Aiming to get their first home win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, RCB posted 205/5, thanks to scores of 50 and 70 from Padikkal and Virat Kohli, respectively. "It was a little sticky throughout the innings. It never got any easier, and it will be challenging in the second innings.”

“We had some plans even before the game. We had talked about what we wanted to do when we went out to bat tonight because we haven't done very well here this season. It was important that we run hard and hit the gaps,” said Padikkal in a mid-innings chat with broadcasters.

In eight IPL games, Padikkal has made 230 runs, averaging 32.86 at a solid strike rate of 156.46 on his return to RCB. He talked about how batting coach Dinesh Karthik and head coach Andy Flower have helped him be at his best with the bat in IPL 2025.

“I've put in a lot of hard work. The last couple of years haven't been great. I really struggled and felt that nothing was going my way. So I really worked on myself, not just mentally but also tactically to be at my A-game this season.”

“DK (Dinesh Karthik) and Andy (Flower) have been really great. The amount of work I've done with DK over the last few months has been tremendous, and the amount of knowledge and tactical insight that he has really helped me with this year. We should be able to restrict them," he concluded.

